The government’s being accused of “incompetence” for failing to have legislation prepared for mandatory quarantine in hotels.

It announced the measure last week for those arriving from Brazil, South Africa, or arrivals who don’t have a negative PCR test.

The process, which was announced last week, would see fines or prison for some international arrivals who failed to follow the rule.

But Cabinet heard yesterday the process will be delayed for weeks as legislation needs to be drawn up.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly says it’s a “colossal error”

“If they needed primary legislation – how they haven’t dealt with it now and it’s going to take many more weeks; it’s shocking, it is incompetance, it is absolutelty ridiculous.

“And this really will be a significant issue, because so many people will be coming into this country while the government are twiddling their thumbs.

“They should draft legistlation , and that legislation should be brought beofre the Dáil next week, and we should sit until it is passed.

“But remember this, that legislation needs to cover quarantining for all people coming into the country who are not essential workers.”