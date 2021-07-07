A Tipperary TD is calling for a debate on the issue of vaccine passports.

From July 12th, fully vaccinated people will begin getting their Digital Travel Cert to allow them to fly internationally.

Mattie McGrath says that the government has implemented a ‘medical apartheid’.

Speaking in the Dáil, the Independent Deputy says it’s outrageous to pit people against each other.

McGrath says the cert should not have been allowed without a debate in the Dáil.

“I also want a full, comprehensive debate before we rise for the summer on the issue of vaccine passports.

“And the medical apartheid that this Government wants to implement, pitting publicans and families against each other as to who has a vaccine and who hasn’t.

“This is absolutely outrageous.”

“Minister Donnelly can now sign whatever statutory instrument he wants, but we must have a full debate on it in this house.

“We’re responsible to the people regarding this medical apartheid going to be implemented by this government, it’s a shocking situation – without any debate or discourse in this house.

“(It is) Nonsense!”