The Tipperary Senior Hurling team has entered self isolation after returning from a training camp in Spain.

In a statement this afternoon, it was revealed the senior hurling team were on a warm weather training camp in south-eastern Spain from Monday 9th March until Friday 13th March.

During this time, the travelling party stayed in private accommodation where there were no other residents for the duration of their stay.

They followed HSE and WHO advice in relation to COVID-19 during their stay.

On their return last night, they were advised by HSE representatives at Shannon Airport that they should restrict their movements for the next two weeks which includes not going to work and reducing social interactions.

All members of the travelling party are complying fully with these requirements.