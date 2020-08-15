A Tipperary Councillor says the county could be placed into a localised lockdown by Monday if an outbreak at a mushroom plant there isn’t contained.

Walsh Mushrooms in Golden has suspended operations following reports 11 workers have tested positive for Covid-19.

All 170 of its staff are now undergoing testing to assess if the virus has spread.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Fitzgerald says the next 48 hours will be crucial.

“The worst case scenario the HSE people told me yesterday evening, is that by Monday evening Tipperary could be closed down in the same way, hopefully that doesn’t happen.

“Let’s hope that in the next 48 hours the results will be good and it doesn’t come to that.”