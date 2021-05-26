James Cox & Kevin Galvin

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy has confirmed that six of its pharmacies have been selected by the Health Service Executive (HSE) to act as Covid-19 vaccination centres.

Three of which are in the South-East, with two in Wexford and one in Carlow.

The additional centres will be a further boost to the national vaccine rollout.

The centres will have the capacity to administer 200 vaccines each day.

McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacies in Redmond Square, Wexford Town, Court Street in Enniscorthy, and Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Carlow.

While three McCauley pharmacies in Cork will also act as new vaccine centres.

It is envisaged that the programme will commence next month in community pharmacies throughout the country.

The HSE is currently exploring the possibility of using the Pfizer vaccine at these centres.

McCauley’s pharmacies are fully prepared to provide the vaccination service for all vaccine types and has a pre-registration facility available to members of the public on its website (www.mccauley.ie).

Commenting, Shane O’Neill, superintendent pharmacist of McCauley, said: “McCauley continues to play an important role in the communities in which we operate during the pandemic. We are delighted to play our part in the ongoing battle against Covid-19 and to get the country fully open in the coming period.”

Over 2.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine are now thought to have been administered in the Republic of Ireland ahead of a HSE announcement regarding the next phase of the vaccine rollout.