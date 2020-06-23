A further three people have died from Covid 19 here.

It brings the death toll to 1,720.

A further 10 confirmed cases have also been confirmed.

There is now 25,391 cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre as of midnight Monday 22nd June, 404,989 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 18,368 tests were carried out. 97 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “While we now have a robust testing system in place. The success of this system is dependent on people isolating and coming forward to their GP as soon as they experience symptoms. Cough, fever, shortness of breath, change in smell or taste, flu like symptoms should be treated as COVID-19 until a GP assessment or test deems otherwise.

“If you are experiencing these symptoms, do not go to work or socialise. Self isolate in your household and contact your GP by phone without delay.”