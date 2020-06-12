The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 3 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 11 June the HPSC has been notified of 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Latest modelling information on #Covid19 shows the huge progress we have made together in Ireland. All metrics show significant improvement. Complacency is now a threat though so let’s make sure we stick to the public health advice to build on the progress & avoid a second wave pic.twitter.com/c86JgERShb — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) June 11, 2020

It brings the total now to 25,250 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There is currently a total of 83 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in hospital.

Of these, 28 cases are currently in ICU.