254 further cases have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the past 24 hours.

While sadly three more people have passed away with the virus in Irleland.

It takes the death total with the virus to 1,788, while 31,799 cases of the virus have now been confirmed in Ireland.

Nine of the most recent cases were in Waterford, seven were in Carlow, and five were in Wexford, while there was also a further case confirmed in Kilkenny.

Meanwhile the State has said that measures introduced by the Government in response to the Covid 19 pandemic do not impose a legal restriction on travel in and out of the country.

The measures, the High Court heard on Wednesday, are merely advisory, have been reviewed regularly, and are not binding in nature.

The State was responding to claims made by Ryanair that the measures, which the airline says amount to ‘international travel restrictions’, are unlawful and amount to a disproportionate interference of it and its passenger’s rights.

On the second day of the action the State represented by Frank Callanan SC and Eoin McCullough SC, said that the airline’s description of the measures as “restrictions” was “a mischaracterisation” of what the State has done.