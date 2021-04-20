By Joleen Murphy

The Transport Minister says the Government will let public health officials decide if India should go on the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

There are concerns surrounding the discovery of three cases here of a variant of Covid first detected in India.

However it’s unclear yet whether this variant is more transmissible or more serious.

Two of the infections are linked to travel, while the UK has already moved to ban arrivals from India due to fears surrounding.

Studies are ongoing internationally into this new mutation as to whether vaccines could be as effective, and if it spreads quicker.

Eamon Ryan says public health officials will decide if India should be on the quarantine list.

“We have to take their advice on that. It is complex analysis that they have to do on the variants and they will make that call.

“They haven’t been shy about doing that so far, so I don’t expect they will be on this occasion.

“We are going to have to take countries in and out quite frequently, countries coming off the list as well as on the list.”