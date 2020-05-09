Thousands of people from across the South East have taken part in this morning’s Sunrise Appeal for suicide prevention charity, Pieta.

People were asked to share a photo of this morning’s sunrise to raise funds for the charity.

The annual Darkness Into Light event – which over 250,000 people were expected to attend – couldn’t go ahead this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an overall budget shortfall of more than €6.5 million for the charity.

Last night, an incredible €2 million euro was raised by the Irish public during a Late Late Show appeal.

Pieta’s Tom McEvoy is encouraging anyone who got up at dawn for the Sunrise Appeal to share their photos:

“They should go onto darknessintolight.ie, it’s a lovely website – we’ve even set up an app on it where you can upload your special selfie photos of where [you were this morning] and share with others. It’s a whole sight of hope, which we’ll all hopefully see on our website.”

He continued: “Perhaps you could even make a donation on the website too.”

Our Debbie Ridgard got the ball rolling for Beat this morning, with this stunner of a shot…

View this post on Instagram The beautiful sunrise over Tramore this morning #pietahouse A post shared by Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) on May 8, 2020 at 10:09pm PDT

Beat listener Alice from Tipp took this beauty with her fam in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Lauren was up well before dawn to take her Sunrise Appeal image from her horse on Forth Mountain in Wexford.

And this idyllic sunrise was snapped by Joanne along the cliffs at Dunmore East.

Marion sent us this image from Wexford!

Clonea or Bali? This photo was captured by Stephen in Co. Waterford!

Beat’s Shonagh was also out and about raising awareness of the fundraiser.

A moment of hope for @PietaHouse this morning. If you’re up Shonagh is keeping you company until 6.📻💛 pic.twitter.com/7MlVibGhZy — Beat 102 103 (@beat102103) May 9, 2020