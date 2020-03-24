Not all heroes wear capes, and that adage certainly rings true with this Cork man who is giving the country a much-needed injection of laughter.

75-year-old Kevin Cummins, a former Cork GAA Captain, is proving you’re never too old to get into the world of vlogging with this hilarious fitness tutorial.

Keen to have Ireland fit and fighting for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin runs through a series of stretches, resistance and weightlifting routines – with mixed results!

We have a sneaking suspicion that Kevin might be trying to spoof us all…

Check out the video below for some guaranteed giggles.