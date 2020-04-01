There are now more than 846,000 cases of Covid-19 worldwide.

41,000 people have died – more than 12,000 of those in Italy.

The second-worst hit country is Spain, which has reported more than 8,000 fatalities.

In the US, the number of people to have died has passed 3,500.

Meanwhile in Ireland, the health watchdog is to carry out a risk-assessment to see which nursing homes need more help to deal with Covid-19.

It’s one of the recommendations top health officials have made to deal with clusters of the virus in nursing homes.

Yesterday, the virus claimed a further 17 lives, bringing the death toll to 71, while 325 new cases have been confirmed.