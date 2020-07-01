There are lessons to be learned from messaging around wearing face coverings, according to the chair of the COVID-19 expert advisory group.

Coverings are now mandatory on public transport, with fines expected to be brought in to enforce compliance.

Department of Health figures show 45% of people say they are wearing masks when getting public transport or in shops.

Dr Cillian de Gascun accepts there has been confusion around face coverings.


Dr De Gascun says: “The messaging has not been consistent and has not been convincing and I think we absolutely need to work on that.

“There is also a behavioural element. People would have adapted to physical distancing really well, very early on.

“I think the masks are something new for Irish people that we haven’t done before.”

Share it: