The faces and names of some of the people you’re saving by staying at home

By Anna O’Donoghue

Cancer patients and survivors from around Ireland have launched a campaign asking you to keep them safe.

Contracting the coronavirus could pose a very serious risk to their lives and they’ve urge the public to follow guidelines on staying at home to control its spread.

The three-minute video, titles #MyLifeMatters, introduces you to some of the people you’re saving by staying home, including Vicky Phelan and Shannen Joyce

Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power said: “These people have been through so much already and getting this virus could pose a very serious risk to their lives.

“We know it’s difficult to avoid going out but these are the faces and names of the people we’re collectively saving by doing so. Their lives matter.”