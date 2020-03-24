Tesco says its home delivery service is “maxed out” at the moment.

It is looking for people to consider whether they can make it to the shops themselves to free up space for those who cannot.

Chief operations officer Geoff Byrne says there is huge demand at the moment amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To be honest it’s maxed out at the minute. People can’t get slots,” he said.

“What we will do is we would ask a lot of able-bodied, healthy people that probably could [to] get to a shop. We’d really like to free up slots where we can for over 65s.”