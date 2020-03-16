Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he expects an “exponential rise” in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country every day for the next couple of weeks.

“The objective is to flatten the curve but the curve has to rise exponentially before it decreases.”

However, he revealed that he thought the Republic of Ireland would see a 30% rise in coronavirus cases every day.

The Taoiseach said the economic impact of Covid-19 on the country will be “severe”.

Mr Varadkar said: “Unfortunately a lot of people are going to lose their jobs and businesses will have to close.”

“The economy is going to slow down dramatically but we are confident that it will bounce back.

Social welfare support will be there for you and your dependents, and there are other sectors in the economy that are hiring, health and social care, if you have skills there’s a good chance we’ll have a job for you.

As we start to put our economy back together, our first priority will be to find jobs for those who have lost their jobs.

Negotiations are ongoing so people with mortgages and loans won’t have to pay those bills until they get back to work.

All Irish residents have been urged not to travel overseas.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that all Irish citizens be advised against all non-essential travel overseas from now until March 29.

The guidance includes the UK but not Northern Ireland.

“It’s not quite self-isolation but involves significant restrictions,” he told a press conference.

Useful information:

The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department.

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024.