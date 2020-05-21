With football slowly returning behind closed doors, clubs are trying to figure out how to get their buzzing atmospheres back in stadiums around the world.

Some Bundesliga teams have taken to printing cardboard cutouts of supporters, while some teams are using an app that supporters can play their chants through the PA system.

However, South Korea’s FC Seoul has found out the hard way that not everyone has the same idea for a supercharged atmosphere.

The K-League had handed out its biggest ever fine to the club in the nation’s capital – 100 million Korean won (or around €76,000) – for placing sex dolls in its stands to cheer on the team.

Sports clubs are doing everything to make their stadium look less empty. Best solutions so far. 1. Sex dolls at @FCSEOUL

2. Cardboard cut-outs of real fans at @borussia

3. Mannequins at @RakutenMonkeys

4. Metal robots at @HanwhaEaglesKBO pic.twitter.com/w6u8oCsWRF — ©️as Ⓜ️udde (Survival Mode) (@CasMudde) May 20, 2020

League officials have said that the move “has deeply humiliated and hurt women fans (and) damaged the integrity of the league”.

Reports say a mannequin distributor approached the league, offering to provide its products to fill stands left empty due to the pandemic.

However, the club say a ‘misunderstanding’ led to sex dolls being used, instead of regular mannequins.

The club placed around 20 dolls — some of which were dressed in the team’s colours, while others held placards supporting the side — in the stands on Sunday to make up for the absence of fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

They do say the beautiful game is rife with cheating…