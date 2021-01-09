Many of the counties across the South-East have experienced a surge in cases in the past 24 hours.

However, the number nationally has almost halved, down to 4,842 new COVID-19 infections from 8,248 yesterday.

Today Waterford has had 514 new cases, a jump of 395 from the previous day, Wexford (405) has jumped by 274, while Kilkenny (235, up 194), and Carlow (122, up 81) have both increased their case numbers substantially from yesterday’s total of 41 each.

However Tipperary has had 118 new cases of the virus, down 38 from yesterday’s figures.

The 1,049 new cases in Dublin, and 530 in Cork means those two counties continue to have the highest numbers, however Waterford and Wexford then follow in third and fourth.

As of 2pm today, 1,293 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 119 are in ICU.

There have been 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours, with a peak of 2,500 expected by next week.

There have been nine further people who have sadly lost their lives with the virus, bringing to 2,336, the total of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.