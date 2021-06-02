Additional reporting by Kevin Galvin

Another summer of staycations has begun with the reopening of hotels across Ireland this morning.

Hotels, B&Bs, hostels, guesthouses and related tourism accommodation can open their doors to tourists from today, while outdoor dining services for restaurants, cafes and pubs will reopen from Monday, June 7th.

The reopening of tourism and hospitality will help inject an estimated €1 billion into the economy in the coming months, according to Fáilte Ireland.

The national tourism development authority is forecasting the boost based on economic analysis showing the economy saw a return of €843 million from domestic holiday spend when restrictions eased last summer – up 52 per cent on the previous year’s third quarter.

The Pembroke Hotel in Kilkenny is one such hotel, that has invested in touch-free controls and a brand new ventilation system, among a number of changes to keep guests safe.

Speaking to Beat News, General Manager Paul Borderick says they’re rearing to get going.

“Even when the date was announced, our website went through the roof. I can hear all my friends and colleagues in the industry, everyone is rearing to get going.

“People want to come to Kilkenny; we have an amazing destination here. There’s a real magic about Kilkenny, and I think that’s what people get when they comke here. They feel like they’ve experienced something they can’t get anywhere else.

“One of our main missions was how we are going to get a fingerprint-less arrival for our guests – so that’s done through the phone check-ins and the gesture controls.

“But now the bedroom directory is online, so for example they can book meals seamlessly. So everything is technology driven.

“Obviously we want the personal touch, to talk to our customers, but that’s also there via the technology if anyone wants it.”

Ahead of the reopening, Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin said there was cause for “cautious optimism” as the rollout of Covid vaccines gathers pace, but added she was “acutely aware” of the importance of the return of international visitors in July.

“Accommodation and restaurants along with pubs and bars will be able to reopen their doors after this difficult period of enforced closure. I know that all tourism and hospitality businesses will extend a warm Céad Míle Fáilte to their guests,” she said.

“I encourage people to keep discovering the delights our country has to offer. This will drive much needed and sustained footfall to local tourism and hospitality businesses as they reopen over the coming weeks.”

Reopening costs

Hoteliers have meanwhile welcomed continued Government business supports and the extension of the nine per cent VAT rate under the national economic recovery plan.

The Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) has said that the resumption of tourism will restore 270,000 livelihoods and tourism communities throughout the country.

“Hotels and guesthouses are facing reopening costs of approximately €964 per bedroom – equivalent to over €72,000 for an average 75-bedroom hotel, according to a recent member survey,” IHF president Elaina Fitzgerald Kane said.

“This is a huge cashflow challenge for most hotels and guesthouses who have already experienced nothing short of a catastrophic financial shock from this pandemic with months of prolonged closure and partial reopening.

“It is essential that reopening grants are put in place that reflect the true scale of the reopening costs whilst laying the building blocks for recovery and the restoration of employment.”