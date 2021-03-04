Over 1 in 5 motorists in Ireland have experienced motor issues caused by Covid 19 restrictions.

AA Ireland received over 4,000 responses to their recent survey which found that over 14 percent of motorist’s cars had failed to start within the last year.

The survey revealed the reduced usage of vehicles due to level 5 travel limits caused the cars to encounter the issue.

Speaking to Beat News, Carlow Mechanic Ger Moorhead says Covid-19 has affected cars as well as people.

“You need to start their car – because all modern cars have a computer onboard, and it’s like putting your television or your radio on mute, it’s still a certain amount of power.

“So that’s what’s leading to the flat batteries.

“Start your car once a week, if you can – leave it ticking over for a half an hour – that would certainly help.

“The amount of calls that I’ve had to go out to jump-start cars is crazy, and it’s down to nothing else other than the car hasn’t been started in a month or six weeks.”