South Tipperary General Hospital is now one of twelve Irish hospitals to have no available adult critical care beds.

According to the HSE’s daily Covid-19 operations update, as of 6.30pm yesterday, there was no such bed vacant in Beaumont, Cavan, Letterkenny, Mayo, the Mercy, Naas, Portlaoise, South Tipp, St James’, Tallaght and Tullamore hospital, or University Hospital Kerry.

Kilkenny, Mullingar, Navan, Portiuncula, Sligo, St Vincent’s and Wexford hospitals, and University Hospitals Cork and Limerick each had just one adult critical care bed remaining.

Drogheda had the largest number of available adult critical care beds with four, while University Hospital Waterford had three, and Connolly, the Mater and Galway University Hospital each had two.

Of the 324 adult critical care beds currently opened and staffed in the country, 299 were occupied on Sunday evening, 192 of which were patients with Covid-19. Six beds were also reserved for specialist care.

2,023 patients are now in hospital with #COVID19. Over 400 are receiving high grade ventillation & respiratory support inside & outside of ICU. Our national critical care surge plans are activated. Were working really hard to remain in control. Your help counts. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) January 18, 2021

The HSE confirmed the number of patients in hospital with the virus has since increased to 2,023, 200 of which are being cared for in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

HSE chief executive, Paul Reid said over 400 patients are now receiving “high grade ventilation and respiratory support inside and outside of ICU”, adding the national critical care surge plans have been activated.

In the 24-hour period to 8am on Sunday, seven patients with Covid-19 died in critical care units around the country. There were also 108 patients with the virus on ventilators, with one suspected case also requiring ventilation.

St James’s in Dublin had the highest number of Covid-19 cases in its critical care unit, with 24, followed by Cork University Hospital (16), University Hospital Limerick (15) and the Mater (14).