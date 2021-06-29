Additional reporting by Kevin Galvin

There has been heavy criticism of today’s announcement that indoor dining has been indefinitely postponed in the Dáil today by TDs from the South-East.

The Taoiseach says there’s no guarantee indoor dining will open even on the 19th of July after today’s decision to delay re-opening.

Micheál Martin has said there will be a plan in place by July 19th for how pubs and restaurants can manage allowing only fully-vaccinated people in.

But he says that doesn’t mean those businesses are guaranteed to open on that date.

Independent Tippereary TD Mattie McGrath labelled NPHET advice as ‘bonkers’.

“It just is pure madness.

“As I believe, by also planning an apartheid system in our country, while planning to introduce a two-tier society; leaving a situation where families will be able to dine together indoors, and young people will be left outside.

“And we expect those same young people to work in the restaurants, and we know why.”

While fellow Tipperary TD and Labour leader Alan Kelly told Environment Minister Eamon Ryan the plans around allowing fully vaccinated people dine indoors will break social cohesion.

“What you’ve announced earlier as a decision from cabinet in relation to reopening is absolutely bananas.

“It’s discriminatory, it’s unenforceable, it’s actually shocking stuff…amateur hour.

“When did government discrimination become the norm in Ireland?”

It’s as a letter from The Chief Medical Officer says an increased risk of transmission of the Delta Covid variant makes a fourth wave of infection likely.

Dr Tony Holohan’s written to the Health Minister saying it is clear the Delta variant is rapidly becoming the dominant strain.

He says it is uncertain what the magnitude of the fourth wave will be in terms of hospitalisation and mortality.