Following the success of the walk-in Covid vaccination centres around the country over the bank holiday weekend, the HSE has confirmed first-dose jabs will again be offered at some centres this weekend.

Health officials said they were “blown away” by the uptake of walk-in vaccinations, with over 30,000 doses administered last weekend.

Here are the locations and times for the walk-in vaccination centres operating this weekend:

Carlow

Carlow Institute of Technology: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-12.15pm and Sunday, August 8th, 9am-12.15pm.

Kilkenny

Cillin Hill Conference Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

Tipperary

Clonmel Park Hotel: Thursday, August 5th, 1pm-4pm and Friday, August 6th, 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm.

Waterford

Waterford Institute of Technology Arena: Saturday, August 7th, 12.30pm-4.30pm and Sunday, August 8th, 12.30pm-4.30pm.

Wexford

Kilanerin Community Centre: Saturday, August 7th, 9am-2pm.

Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy: Saturday, August 7th, 8.15am-12.30pm and 2pm-7pm and Sunday, August 8th, 8.15am-12.30pm.

More information on the locations and facilities at vaccination centres nationwide can be found on the HSE website.