It’s expected that social distancing will be halved to one metre under new regulations, once pubs reopen next month.

It means pubs and restaurants can welcome more customers into their premises when they reopen next month.

The time limit for customers will also be discarded, as well as the requirement for a €9 meal

“We very much welcome the news this morning that pubs and the entire hospitality sector will be able to trade at a one-metre social distancing” said Donal O’Keefe, Chief Executive of the Licensed Vintners Association, who added the group is delighted with the changes.

“This greatly improves our commercial viability, it allows us to welcome more customers back once we resume service.

“So now we’re just awaiting formal publication of the guidelines to begin the tasks of planning for reopening outdoors on the 7th June and indoors in July.”