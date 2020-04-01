Special needs assistants are going to re-assigned to other roles in the health service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Education says it’ll be a temporary move to free up frontline workers in essential services.

The “priority area” for SNAs to be re-assigned is community healthcare services for children with disabilities.

Many of them will be maintaining contact with the student they normally help through the likes of Zoom or WhatsApp while schools remain closed.

Andy Pike is from the Forsa union, which represents most SNAs, and says they’ll be able to take on a range of roles:

“I’m sure that SNAs will cooperate and make a contribution where they can.”

He continued: “It’s no surprise to see them being willing and able to play their part in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. “