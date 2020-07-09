There have been six further deaths of people with Covid 19 confirmed by the Department of Health.

It brings the total death toll in Ireland now to 1,743 related to the virus.

23 further cases have been confirmed, bringing the overall number to 25,565.

The reproduction number now stands at between 0.6 and close to 1, while almost 1.1 million people have downloaded the new tracker app since its launch.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today, NPHET has recommended that all visitors to healthcare settings including hospitals, GP practices and pharmacies, should wear face coverings.

“15 of today’s confirmed cases are directly or indirectly related to travel. NPHET today reiterates that all non-essential travel overseas should be avoided.

“In addition, 77% of cases reported today are under 25 years of age. COVID-19 is extremely infectious and none of us are immune. It is important that we all continue to follow public health advice and risk assess our actions.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “We are seeing an increase in the number of reported cases over the last 2 weeks and the R-number is now at or above 1. There is an immediate need for all of us to take care and caution in our decisions and actions.”