The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6 additional deaths related to COVID-19, while there have been 675 confirmed cases in Ireland over the past 24 hours.

It brings the current death toll to 1,896, while there is now a total of 59,434 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 65% are under 45 years of age, and the median age is 35 years old.

199 of today’s cases are in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

That includes 20 in Tipperary, 13 in Carlow, and five in Kilkenny, while there have been less than five in Waterford and Wexford.

The Premier County still has Ireland’s best incidence rate per 100,000 population over the last fortnight at 139.1

As of 2pm today 328 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU.

There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.