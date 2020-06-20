All sporting events will be allowed to resume from the end of the month but with limited numbers of spectators.

Small weddings and other social and cultural gatherings of less than 50 people indoors will also be allowed from June 29.

Barbers, hairdressers, pubs, gyms and cinemas will be among the businesses allowed to open their doors after months of restrictions.

Most of the measures have been brought forward from July or August as the spread of the coronavirus remains low.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said they will all have to observe social distancing with some sectors given specific advice or allowances.

Minister Harris said: “The way I think of it is, two metres is the advice and two metres is what you need to adhere to unless you have specific bespoke public health advice for your industry or setting.

“For childcare they have their own advice, for the hospitality sector they have their own advice, but outside of those settings where you don’t have your own bespoke public health advice through the HPSC (Health Protection Surveillance Centre) then the two metres still remains.”