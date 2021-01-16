As Level 5 lockdown continues, checkpoints around the South-East are there to ensure people are only travelling outside their 5k limit for essential reasons.

And that message applies to people of all ages, as this Wexford motorist found out!

Párdraig Byrne from the Wexford People snapped this young man, who was stopped by Garda Aoife O’Gorman in Kiltealy yesterday.

Gardaí are continuing their Operation Fanacht initiative, which has seen thousands of checkpoints stationed all around the country.

Garda Aoife O’Gorman checking this little motorist was only out for the essentials at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Kiltealy today! 😜 #Wexford pic.twitter.com/vhX32Kxsri — Pádraig Byrne (@byrne_padraig) January 15, 2021

And despite the car not having NCT or Insurance, the young man in his snazzy blue porsche was allowed pass – under parental supervision – and continue his journey.

The additional checkpoints are part of a new rannge of additional measures by Gardaí to ensure public compliance of the lockdown, which is expected to last beyond the initial date of January 31st.

There has also been an additional re-deployment of Gardaí to the front-line from Gardan trainees and reserves.

However, for now, this young man has gotten lucky!