Five new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the North.

It brings the total number of cases there to 34 and 124 on the whole island of Ireland.

Earlier today, Government ministers and the chief medical officer met with their Northern Irish counterparts to discuss efforts to stop the spread of covid-19.

As things stand, there are no plans yet to shut schools, childcare facilities, colleges and universities in the north as has happened in the Republic.

“In my opinion, schools should close now” said Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill.

“I think that we need to be consistent across this island. The fact that you can have two schools, a mile apart, with one school open and one school closed, that’s a very confusing picture and a very confusing message for the public.”