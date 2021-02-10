By Kevin Galvin.

Schools are likely to reopen over a phased basis in March.

Students will return to classrooms over a three week period next month according to the Irish Times.

It comes as the government prepares a revised roadmap for living with the virus which will be published in a fortnight, and yesterday the Tánaiste said a phased return to schools can be achieved safely.

“Last time we had figures like that, all schools were open, in October, November and December.” said Leo Varadkar, who believes the fall in case numbers this evening indicate schools could reopen safely.

“We’re now getting to that space where we can confidently say a phased return to school can be achieved, and can be achieved safely.”

Meanwhile final preparations are being made for the partial return of special education this week.

Special schools will reopen tomorrow, after being closed since Christmas.

There will be increased health and safety measures, including the use of PPE, and attendances will be limited to 50 percent of capacity.