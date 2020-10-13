Portuguese superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The news was announced by Portugal’s national football association, with the squad currently in camp as part of their ongoing UEFA Nations League campaign.

Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes, managing only three shots in his side’s scoreless draw against France at the weekend.

Following the game, the Juventus midfielder swapped jersies with France’s Eduardo Camavinga, who snapchatted a picture of the jersey afterwards, saying “I won’t be washing this!”

Ronaldo also posted a picture of himself and his team-mates without masks, in a restaurant, just 18 hours ago.

The Portugese are due to play Sweden, whos own talisman – fellow Manchester United alumni Zlatan Ibrahimović, also contracted the virus shortly after playing for AC Milan in their 2-0 defeat of Shamrock Rovers.