Retail Ireland has expressed fears about Level Five restrictions putting thousands of businesses and jobs at risk.

The industry group said that the run-up to Christmas is essential for retail, and that the closure of non-grocery retail outlets would drive spending out of the country as consumers move online.

Retail Ireland director Arnold Dillon said: “The news that a widespread retail lockdown is under review is a major shock. The economic and social costs would be enormous, thousands of businesses and jobs would be at risk. This must be avoided. No evidence has been presented that retail settings are a significant cause of Covid transmission.

“In fact, the sector has radically transformed how it operates, with face masks, social distancing and other hygiene measure, to ensure a safe and highly controlled environment for customers and staff.

“We need to be able to manage the threat of Covid through targeted restrictions, while also sustaining economic activity and jobs. The retail sector has clearly demonstrated that this can be done. A rigorous risk assessment, which incorporates economic and social considerations, must be carried out before any new restrictions are introduced.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended that the entire country is placed under Level Five restrictions of the Living with Covid-19 plan for a period of four weeks.

It remains unclear if the Government will take this advice or impose lesser restrictions.

NPHET is meeting with senior Government officials today with an announcement expected later on.