Questions as to who will enforce the wearing of face masks in shops are being asked of the Government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced yesterday that the wearing of face coverings in shops would become a requirement, but no indication has yet been made regarding how it will be implemented.

The Government says it is considering who will be responsible for implementation as it drafts the regulations.

Director of Retail Ireland Arnold Dillon believes this responsibility should not fall to retail workers.

“When it comes to enforcement, it is crucial that is does not fall to retail staff to ensure compliance. With incidents of violence and abuse directed at retail staff, unfortunately, a regular occurrence, it is important that enforcement is left to the appropriate authorities,” said Mr Dillon.

“It is vital that there is flexibility when it comes to the application of any new rules for retail staff. Retailers have made enormous efforts to protect staff. This needs to be reflected in the approach,” he added.

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels