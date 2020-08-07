Regional restrictions will be re-introduced for Laois, Kildare, and Offaly from midnight tonight.

Residents within the three counties have been asked not to travel outside the county boundaries to contain the spread of the virus, after outbreaks of a number of clusters in the past fortnight, particularly in meat processing factories and in Direct Provision Centres.

Childcare and retail outlets will remain open, but pubs and restaurants will operate on a takeaway only basis.

Cinemas, theatres and swimming pools are also to close. Hotels are to be limited to-non social and non tourist reasons while existing guests can stay on for the duration of their booking.

It’s despite Offaly GAA saying earlier in a statement that games in the county would go ahead as planned this weekend.

Their counterparts in Laois also released a similar statement earlier today.

An announcement on the measure is expected to take place at 6pm today.