The Garda Commissioner has said that the response to anti-lockdown protests in Dublin yesterday was proportionate and that there was no “heavy-handedness”.

Speaking at a press briefing today on policing during Covid-19, Commissioner Drew Harris said it is difficult to establish who was the organiser of the protests in Dublin City centre.

Gardaí arrested 11 people who attended the demonstrations for public order offences.

A large crowd gathered at a number of locations in the city throughout the day before arriving on Grafton Street and clashing with Gardaí.

An investigation into who organised the gathering is currently underway as the demonstrations were in breach of Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions.

Commissioner Harris added that gardaí acted proportionally last night to stop the situation from escalating.

“These groups have shown a propensity to violence. We have seen in recent times there has been violence associated with these protests so all of these matters are matters which have moved it from the policing of Covid-19 restrictions into Public Order legislation.

“In the end last night, we were using Public Order legislation to prevent what would have been a very frightening stampede up Grafton Street.”