It’s being reported that there is an alleged COVID-19 outbreak in an area in Co. Wexford.

As of 12 noon today, a medical practice in Fethard On Sea has reportedly seen 23 confirmed cases of COVID since 9am Monday morning.

This is being treated as an outbreak and the number is expected to rise in recent days.

Speaking to Beat News General Practitioner Dr. John Cox says it’s an extraordinarily high number for the area.

“To date none of these cases have required hospitalisation and we hope that this will remain the case.

“We are urging any of our patients with concerns to contact the practice and they will be given the appropriate advice.”

The patients are reportedly aged between 15 and 58 years of age.

Dr. John Cox continued to say:

“Every single social contact counts and this particularly includes social interactions with friends and relatives over the festive season.

“It’s down now to us being particularly careful over the number of social interactions we have over the coming two weeks.”

If you have any concerns, please contact the HSE or your local GP.