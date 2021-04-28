By James Ward and Cate McCurry, PA

People won’t be allowed to travel for foreign holidays until the end of August, according to the Irish Travel Agents Association.

That’s despite European MEPs voting today on a covid passport to allow for a return to the free movement of people across the EU this summer.

The digital green cert show whether someone’s been fully vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from the virus.

It’s as the Taoiseach has said Ireland will be in a “very good position by June” in terms of its Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The rollout has seen numerous setbacks, with ongoing delivery problems and the recent recommendation that the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson jabs be given only to those over 50.

It has raised questions over the Government’s target to administer first doses to 82 per cent of the population by June.

Speaking on Wednesday, Micheál Martin said the Government is “still pursuing that target”.

He told Northern Sound: “The original target was to try and get 80 per cent (of the adult population) a first dose by the end of June and there has been changes to the schedule, there has been delays.

“We have lost a number of weeks because of the various advices from NIAC, particularly on AstraZeneca and the cancellation of Johnson and Johnson.

“We are still pursing that target and going after that target.

“I’m saying the deliveries that are coming in to the country in Q2 is over four million, before the end of June.

“We have advice coming in, and if it doesn’t come in with any further hitches we will have a very robust vaccination programme. We will be in a very good position by June.”

Summer reopening

The Taoiseach said the vaccine programme will be key to reopening society and confirmed that he registered for his vaccination on Tuesday.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is meeting this morning to consider advice on the next phase of reopening society.

The meeting is focusing on its recommendations for a further easing of restrictions from May 4th, with the reopening of non-essential retail, personal services, more outdoor sports and religious services all being examined.

The Cabinet sub-committee — made up of the three coalition leaders, Health Minster Stephen Donnelly, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath — will then meet later today to consider Nphet’s advice.

This sub-committee will then make a recommendation to the whole Cabinet on Thursday, ahead of an official announcement later in the evening.

It is anticipated that the Government will also set out plans for June and July.

The Irish public have been living with high levels of Covid-19 restrictions since December last year.

“It has been difficult for people, but the majority of people want the restrictions to work and they adhere to the restrictions and we now have one of the lowest incidence in Europe, and we have taken the pressure off our frontline services,” Mr Martin said.

On Tuesday evening, Mr Martin indicated to his parliamentary party that the hospitality sector was likely to reopen in June.

Speaking on the radio this morning, he said: “We will look at hotels, bed and breakfasts and guesthouses in the month of June.

“We will make a comprehensive announcement on it tomorrow.

“The virus has devastated many areas of our economy. We are very conscious of that.

“Whatever we reopen we want to keep it open. That is the challenge. We are dealing with a very transmissible variant here.

“It’s about balance and being proportionate. It’s still out there – 400 cases a day.”