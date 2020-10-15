A record number of confirmed COVID cases have been announced today by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

1,205 is the highest daily figure of confirmed cases recorded in the Republic since the pandemic began.

Three new deaths have also been sadly reported with the virus.

288 cases have been in Dublin, 173 in Cork, 123 in Meath, 97 in Galway, 63 in Cavan, while the remaining 461 are spread across all remaining counties.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said “The number of hospitalisations is increasing faster than the exponential growth modelling predicted.”

“That indicates a rapidly deteriorating disease trajectory nationally.”

“Over the last week to ten days we’ve seen little evidence of any improvement”, said professor Philip Nolan, as 9,843 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the last fortnight alone.

The Head of the HSE insists banning house visits does drop the transmission of the coronavirus.

From midnight people should not visit other households across the entire country, except for compassionate reasons and for childcare.

While Level 4 restrictions will come into force in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan.

CEO of the Health Service Executive, Paul Reid, says the ban on home visits is difficult but necessary.