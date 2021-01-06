There have been a record 7,836 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest daily total since the pandemic hit Ireland.

2,263 of these cases have been in Dublin alone, with 1,373 in Cork, and 496 in Louth.

Health Service Executive Chief Executive Paul Reid said Ireland has exceeded the peak level of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 921 people now in hospital.

The news comes as the government announced further restrictions, on top of the level 5 announced ahead of the New Year, with Taoiseach Mícheál Martin admitting the country was in the midst of a ‘lockdown’.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,299 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

In the South-East, three counties have recorded more than 100 cases, with Wexford the highest, recording 244 new cases of the virus, followed by Waterford (186) and Tipperary (113).

Carlow have had 86 and Kilkenny 85 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of COVID-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering.”