There are reports that some publicans are planning to break the 105-minute time limit.

Rebel pub owners are planning to break the guideline in order for customers to stay longer.

Extra.ie reports that the owner of Oscars Café Bar in Smithfield, Dublin will allow customers to stay for a maximum of three hours, likening the current guidelines to an “eating and drinking Olympics.”

The Licensed Vintners Association is urging pubs to make sure they re-open responsibly.

Pubs that serve food can open their doors again on Monday as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Donall O’Keeffe, CEO of the LVA, says the conditions for re-opening aren’t ideal:

“We fully understand the frustrations. It’s a very impractical, obtuse rule having people pre-book before they come to pubs.

“Lunch on a workday, a quick bite after a workday will be fine. But for weekend business, family get-togethers, for bunches of friends coming together – 105 minutes doesn’t work at all.”