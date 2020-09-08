The days of “just the one” will return from September 21st, with the news that ‘wet’ pubs – those that don’t serve ‘substantial meals’ will be able to reopen from the beginning of the month.

Breaking reports in the last hour say that cabinet has agreed that all pubs will be able to reopen from September 21st, whether or not they serve food.

However, their opening is dependent on local restrictions, which may be implemented if the rate of Covid-19 jumps in certain areas.

The topic has dominated discussions, with the Vintners Federation of Ireland calling for clarity in the past few days on the situation on pubs which have been closed since March.

Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesman David Cullinane believes the pubs should be allowed to open:

“I’m of the view that we need to ensure that people can live with the virus.

“And living means not just going to work, going to college or going to school, we have to give people social outlets.

“I’ve always held the view that the pubs should be open on the same basis as the restaurants and pubs that serve food.

“In fact don’t see any sense to the requirement of serving food in the first place.”