The public online portal for booking vaccinations will go live the week commencing April 19th.

People aged 65 to 69 will be the first to register to get their vaccine using the system.

Those registering will need to give their date of birth, PPS number and phone number to make an account on the HSE portal website, and are being encouraged to use a PC or laptop.

“When people in that age group will register, they register their biographical details on the portal, they’ll get a combination of an email and text message back to validate their messages” said HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid, explaining the system to journalists.

“We obviously know we’ll have to deal with exceptions for people that don’t have the internet.”

Head of the Vaccine Taskforce Brian (PRON: Breen) MacCraith says deliveries of vaccines appear to have stabilized.

“The biggest component of our programme at the moment is Pfizer, and they have been rock solid.

“AstraZeneca have given us assurances that they will be stable and they’ll meet their targets this summer, and Jansen will be coming in this week.”

It’s as the Taoiseach says there are no plans to change the vaccine rollout list.

It comes as three major teachers unions today backed a motion up to possible strike action.

While the vaccine rollout is currently based on age, the ASTI, TUI and INTO say teachers should be prioritised.