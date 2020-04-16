There are urgent issues that need to be addressed before we can even think about lifting the COVID-19 restrictions, according to an infectious diseases expert.

The death toll from the virus now stands at 444, and it has been confirmed that two healthcare staff who worked at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny have died after contracting the virus.

Professor Jack Lambert, consultant in infectious diseases at the Mater Hospital in Dublin, says clusters among groups including the homeless, students and drug users need to be identified, and a strategy to deal with them put in place.

He says adequate hygiene facilities for the public are also needed.

“I’ve walked around going to and from work and other situations…It’s an embarrassment the kind of facilities that are there,” he said.

“People are doing what they can, but is it the responsibility of a little shop to ensure they have all the hand sanitisers and so on in place?

“They need directions, supervisions and support. None of that’s in place.”

Mr Lambert also previously said it would not be practical to reopen the country on a regional basis after the COVID-19 pandemic.