All fixtures in the Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have been suspended until at least the 3rd of April.

The decision has been made as a preventative measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi have both tested positive for Covid-19.

While a number of clubs are self-isolating after employees displayed symptoms consistent with coronavirus.

The Premier League, FA, EFL and WSL have collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England Full statement: https://t.co/XcDyzBp4Ol pic.twitter.com/cmYjoY3LRR — Premier League (@premierleague) March 13, 2020