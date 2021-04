Seamus Power has been forced to withdraw from this weekend’s PGA Tour event after contracting coronavirus.

The Waterford golfer submitted a positive test ahead of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

A brief statement from the PGA confirmed Power will not take part, instead his place goes to first alternate Zack Sucher.

The news also affects Dean Hearn, who was due to partner Power in an usual ‘team’ event, with golfers competing in pairs of two around TPC Louisiana.