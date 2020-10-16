Wexford FC have confirmed that they have a positive COVID case among their squad.

Last night an asymptomatic player in their first team squad returned a positive Covid 19 test.

It means their game tonight against Drogheda United has been postponed.

The club say a ‘small’ number of players in the squad have been identified as close contacts and must self isolate.

It follows yesterday’s statement from the Wexford GAA board that six of their Intercounty players across football and hurling panels have contracted the virus.

Four players from Shane Roche’s football side and two in Davy Fitzgerald’s hurling panel now have the virus, with close contacts forced to self-isolate.