A patient at University Hospital Waterford has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is understood the male patient has been in the hospital for several days.

A floor of the new Dunmore Wing at the hospital has been opened to deal with the virus and staff have transferred there in recent days. Suspected cases have been isolated in this wing in recent days.

A strict ban on visitors was brought into force at UHW and across the South/South West Hospital Group on Friday and remains in place.

There are now 34 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has announced.

10 new cases have been confirmed this evening.