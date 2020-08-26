By Kenneth Fox

EU Trade Commisioner Phil Hogan has resigned from his position this evening.

Last Wednesday night he attended a Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden, which 80 other people attended.

The Irish Times is reporting that his resignation will come this evening admits the controversy over his breaches of public safety restrictions in Ireland.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the Kilkenny native has handed his resignation this evening.

A statement from von der Leyen read

“Commissioner Phil Hogan has submitted his resignation. I respect his decision. “I am very grateful to him for his tireless work as a Trade Commissioner since the start of this mandate and for his successful term as Commissioner in charge of Agriculture in the previous College. “He was a valuable and respected member of the College. I wish him all the best for the future.”

She said earlier the had “taken note” of statements by the Irish authorities claiming that Mr Hogan broke coronavirus rules.

Focus now falls on Supreme Court Justice Séamus Woulfe, who has also been called on to resign, and follow Hogan, Jerry Buttimer, and former Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary.