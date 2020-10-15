The Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) has said delays in the distribution of the flu vaccine amid global shortages have “serious potential” to undermine this year’s vaccination programme, with it unclear when or if the supply issues will be resolved.

IPU said the “disheartening” delays had led to “huge amounts of uncertainty and frustration” which it shares with the public.

It urged the public to be patient with pharmacists as it said it was “hopeful, but not confident” that additional vaccine supplies would soon be made available for private patients, as vaccines made available by the HSE are targeted at at-risk patients.

“We recognise this is a challenging environment for the HSE to operate in. There are global supply issues that are well publicised, and we know from our pharmacy colleagues abroad that these problems are having an impact all across Europe and further afield,” IPU Secretary General Darragh O’Loughlin said.

“Unfortunately, it is still not clear when or if these supply issues will be fully resolved,” he added.

This has serious potential to undermine this year’s vaccination programme, the one year when we need it most. It is disheartening to all those involved that ongoing vaccine shortages are stymieing the service and information remains elusive.

“This year has seen a huge increase in requests for flu vaccination, which is encouraging, except that many pharmacies and GPs are unable to procure enough vaccines.

“The fact that we can’t tell patients exactly when we will have vaccines available is leading to huge amounts of uncertainty and frustration, with people fed up of having their appointments rescheduled or cancelled due to the shortage of vaccines.

“This has serious potential to undermine this year’s vaccination programme, the one year when we need it most. It is disheartening to all those involved that ongoing vaccine shortages are stymieing the service and information remains elusive.”

IPU has urged the public to “bear with pharmacies as they manage queries about the availability of the flu vaccine which is entirely outside of the control of pharmacists.”

It said that pharmacies were working to ensure those in at-risk groups were prioritised to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Last year there were over one million flu vaccines delivered in Ireland from mid to late September onwards.

Though the HSE increased its procurement this year, there has been a significant delay in deliveries due to global supply issues.